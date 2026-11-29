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Jude Bellingham has insisted he did not dive after being sent off in Real Madrid's shock 2-1 defeat to Alaves. The England midfielder claimed he was "100% sure there was contact" and questioned why the referee was not shown a key camera angle, while taking responsibility for the two "silly situations" that rule him out of Wednesday's trip to Real Sociedad.

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Bellingham hits back at diving claims

Bellingham has denied diving during Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Alaves on Saturday. The 23-year-old was booked for dissent in the 74th minute, then shown a second yellow for simulation after going down in the box in the 88th.

Real were chasing an equaliser, having been 2-0 down before he set up Kylian Mbappe's 69th-minute goal. In a social media post reported by BBC Sport, Bellingham wrote: "Gutted about yesterday's result and feel as if I cost the team the chance to properly fight for the comeback in the remaining minutes of the game by being sent off."

'The angle from behind proves it'

Bellingham continued: "Regarding the incident, I'm 100% sure there was contact on my knee and thigh and the angle from behind proves it in my opinion. I'm not quite sure why that angle wasn't shown on the screen to the referee.

"Perhaps after seeing that angle the referee would decide that there is contact but it's not enough for a penalty, which is fair enough, but it's unlikely that he gives me a second yellow card for 'diving' and therefore miss the important match at Sociedad this week."

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Bellingham takes responsibility

The England star was keen to stress that he was not pointing the finger, adding: "I just wanted to share my perspective without any intention of blaming anyone or creating a drama and I take full responsibility for putting myself in two silly situations which resulted in a red card."

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho had already leapt to his midfielder's defence after the game on Saturday night, blasting referee Cesar Soto Grado and claiming the official "likes to show his power".

Bellingham to miss Real Sociedad trip

The defeat was Real's first in 11 matches and leaves them third in La Liga, behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Mourinho must now find a way to bounce back without Bellingham when his side travel to Real Sociedad on Wednesday.