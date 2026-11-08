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Mohamed Saeed

'It’s our mistake' - Xabi Alonso refuses to blame referee after controversial VAR penalty decision in Chelsea's defeat against Sunderland

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Xabi Alonso has taken full responsibility for Chelsea’s narrow 1-0 defeat at Sunderland, choosing to focus on his team's lack of clinical edge rather than the officiating. Despite several contentious VAR decisions at the Stadium of Light, the Blues boss insisted that defensive lapses were the primary reason for their failure to secure a result.

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Alonso takes responsibility for Stadium of Light slip

Alonso was adamant that Chelsea’s failings were internal rather than external following a frustrating 1-0 loss to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Despite a match defined by two major penalty incidents, the Spaniard focused on his team's inability to break down the Black Cats' defensive structure. The decisive moment came when Enzo Le Fee converted from the spot after Levi Colwill was adjudged to have fouled Brian Brobbey, just moments after Cole Palmer was denied a penalty at the other end. Speaking after the game, Alonso made it clear he would not hide behind excuses regarding the officiating.

Reflecting on the penalty awarded against his side, Alonso noted that defensive improvements were necessary. “The other one, I think it’s an action where he can defend better. It’s our mistake. I was trying to find solutions. We were missing a bit of speed on the ball, a bit of patience playing against a low block. We didn’t create enough chances, we didn’t have enough patience or creativity to create chances. That’s why we were not close to scoring,” he told Sky Sport.

Controversial VAR calls spark debate

The match was heavily influenced by two first-half incidents that left Chelsea fans aggrieved. First, Cole Palmer was brought down by Luke O’Nien, but VAR official Nick Hopton ruled that any contact with Palmer occurs outside the penalty area, leading to the decision to wave play on. Shortly after, the focus shifted to the other box where Colwill and Brobbey were locked in a physical duel.

Alonso admitted he had not closely reviewed the incident involving his star playmaker before speaking to the media. "I haven’t seen Cole’s actions, but there could be a chance that it could be given,” he noted regarding the denied appeal. The manager was also realistic about the physical challenge posed by the home side, stating: "We were ready for that. We knew it would take a lot to come here and win. It wasn’t that far, but it was about detail and things we can do better. We could have done even better. We didn’t do enough to score what would have been the equaliser."

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Focus on development during international break

The loss was compounded by a growing injury list, with Josh Acheampong and Emiliano Martinez both unavailable for the trip north. Alonso acknowledged that these absences limited his tactical flexibility but refused to let it serve as a justification for the result. The Blues were forced to reshuffle at half-time, with Levi Colwill being replaced by Estevao, causing Moises Caicedo to drop back into a makeshift defensive role. Despite the tactical shift, Chelsea remained blunt in the final third, failing to test Robin Roefs consistently throughout the second half of the contest.

Looking ahead, the Chelsea boss emphasized the need for patience as his squad continues to evolve under his guidance. "It’s Premier League, to be consistent in this block, we are still developing and improve. Today the feeling is not the best, but we have time to come back and reflect and come back for November and December and progressing," Alonso explained.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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