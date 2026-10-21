Manchester United player ratings vs Como: Matthijs De Ligt endures nightmare as Nico Paz inspires stunning victory

Manchester United’s European campaign hit a significant stumbling block at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia as they were dismantled 4-1 by a vibrant Como side. The tactical blueprint laid out by Cesc Fabregas exploited United's structural fragility from the opening whistle, with Nico Paz finding the net just two minutes into the contest.

The second half saw the floodgates open as Anastasios Douvikas and a second from Paz put the game beyond reach, before Jaka Ramon added a fourth. A stoppage-time goal from substitute Joshua Zirkzee provided the only minor positive on a night where United were second-best in almost every analytical metric. With only 45% possession and a failure to convert their four shots on target into meaningful pressure until the final moments, Michael Carrick faces growing questions regarding his side's defensive organization and psychological resilience.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Senne Lammens - 4/10

A difficult evening for the goalkeeper who found himself exposed by a high line and poor protection. While he made four saves to keep the scoreline from reaching truly historic proportions, he was beaten twice by Nico Paz and could do little to prevent the clinical finishes from Douvikas and Ramon.

Noussair Mazraoui - 4/10

Occupying the right-back slot, Mazraoui struggled to contain the rotations of Como's wide players. He was caught out of position for the opening goal in the 2nd minute and failed to provide the necessary attacking thrust to push United up the pitch. He contributed to the team's 11 clearances but lacked his usual composure on the ball.

Matthijs de Ligt - 3/10

The Dutchman endured a tactical nightmare, frequently pulled out of the central channel by Douvikas' movement. He was substituted in the 79th minute for Harry Amass after a performance that saw United concede four goals. His inability to marshal the backline during Como's rapid second-half surge was a key factor in the collapse.

Harry Maguire - 4/10

While statistically active with several interceptions and headers won, Maguire was part of a central pairing that lacked the horizontal speed to cover United's vacated half-spaces. He watched as Como bypassed the United press with ease, leaving the veteran defender isolated against the pace of Paz and Da Cunha.

Diogo Dalot - 4/10

Dalot operated on the left but found it impossible to balance his defensive duties with the required overlapping runs. He was part of a defensive unit that lacked synergy, evidenced by the 2.04 Expected Goals (xG) conceded to the Italian side. His 13 crosses into the box yielded little reward as United's aerial presence was nullified.

Midfield

Mason Mount - 5/10

Mount attempted to provide energy in the transition phase, but he was frequently bypassed by Como's superior ball circulation (669 passes to United's 546). He struggled to find the half-turns necessary to break the lines and spent much of the game chasing shadows as Perrone and Milla controlled the tempo.

Youri Tielemans - 5/10

The Belgian was tasked with being the deep-lying playmaker, but his influence was stifled by Como's intense mid-block. While he kept his passing tidy, he lacked the defensive bite required to stop counter-attacks, which Como utilized five times to devastating effect over the 90 minutes.

Andrey Santos - 3/10

A night to forget for Santos, who earned a yellow card in the 25th minute and was hooked at half-time. His lack of positional discipline in the first 45 minutes allowed Nico Paz far too much freedom to dictate play. The substitution for Amad Diallo was a necessity rather than a tactical tweak.

Attack

Bryan Mbeumo - 4/10

Mbeumo was largely a peripheral figure on the right wing. He managed to get into some promising positions but his delivery and final decision-making were lacking. He was substituted late for Lacey as United sought a different profile of threat, but he left the pitch having failed to test Butez significantly.

Matheus Cunha - 4/10

Playing in the pocket behind the striker, Cunha was unable to exert his usual creative influence. He struggled with the physicality of the Como midfield and was substituted at the break for Carlos Baleba as Carrick attempted to shore up the central areas after fallling behind early.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

The captain cut a frustrated figure throughout. He led the press but often looked isolated as the team behind him failed to squeeze the pitch. He was substituted in the 66th minute for Zirkzee as United looked for a more direct route to goal. His creative output was well below its usual high ceiling.

Substitutes & Manager

Amad Diallo - 6/10

Introduced at half-time, Diallo provided a spark that was missing in the first period. He claimed the assist for Zirkzee's late goal, showing good vision in a crowded penalty area, and was one of the few United players who looked capable of beating his marker in 1v1 situations.

Carlos Baleba - 4/10

A half-time sub for Cunha, Baleba was booked just five minutes after coming on. He was brought in to provide steel but was ultimately part of a midfield that conceded three goals in the second half.

Joshua Zirkzee - 7/10

The brightest spark for United despite the scoreline. Coming on in the 66th minute, he showed clinical instincts to score a consolation goal in the 91st minute. His holdup play was superior to those he replaced, suggesting he should have started.

Harry Amass - 5/10

The teenager gained some valuable Champions League minutes, replacing De Ligt for the final 11 minutes. He was tidy but the game was already lost by the time he stepped onto the pitch.

Shea Lacey - 5/10

A late cameo for Mbeumo. He earned a yellow card within a minute of coming on, showing a bit of fire that had been missing elsewhere, but had little time to influence the attacking play.

Micael Carrick - 3/10

A tactical failure for the manager. His decision to play a high line with Maguire and De Ligt was ruthlessly exposed by Cesc Fabregas. The half-time double substitution showed he realized his error, but the team's structural collapse in the second half suggests a deeper lack of organization and belief.