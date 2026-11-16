'Now I have to answer Cristiano Ronaldo's mother?' - Jorge Jesus fires back after Dolores Aveiro's explosive comments

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Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has responded to provocative comments from Dolores Aveiro, the mother of national team legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Following Portugal's heavy defeat to Denmark, Aveiro voiced her satisfaction with the result, claiming her son was mistreated during his final days with the national team.

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Jesus addresses Aveiro's 'happy' defeat claims

When questioned about the verbal broadside during a press conference on Monday, Jesus attempted to defuse the situation without escalating the conflict. "Now i have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo 's mother? My mother too… Ronaldo 's mother is a lady I greatly respect, what can she say? A mother is a mother, there's no way around it, I understand her statements," the 72-year-old coach told RTP.

He elaborated on his stance by acknowledging the unique bond between a parent and child, stating that a mother will always defend her children until the end. Jesus insisted that he understood the emotions behind the statements, describing Aveiro as a beloved mother who suffered greatly to raise her family.

Jesus later reinforced the idea to SportTV: "Noise? It's true, but a mother is a mother, and I just have to respect her, a mother always defends her children, even to death. She is a very dear mother who suffered a lot to raise her children."

Tensions rise after Denmark humiliation

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The controversy ignited after Aveiro spoke at an event held at Sporting CP, where she claimed that the national team had "deceived" her son before his departure from the squad. She was particularly vocal about the manner in which Portugal collapsed in a dismal 4-1 defeat to Denmark, expressing satisfaction with the result. Her grievances also included a recent tribute that she felt was poorly handled, arguing that any recognition of Ronaldo's achievements should have occurred with him present. This public display of animosity has cast a shadow over the team as they prepare for their next UEFA Nations League fixture against Wales.

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The veteran coach's relationship with Ronaldo has long been a subject of intense scrutiny in the Portuguese media. Reports have frequently pointed to a well-publicized falling out between the manager and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner prior to the player's international retirement. While Jesus has tried to focus on the tactical evolution of the squad in the post-Ronaldo era, the persistent influence of the Aveiro family remains a significant factor in the national team's public perception. The manager continues to face questions about whether the team can truly move forward while such high-profile figures remain critical of his leadership.

Fitness concerns surrounding Bernardo Silva

Aside from the familial drama, Jesus is also dealing with significant squad management issues regarding senior players like Bernardo Silva. The Manchester City star was recently released from the squad due to fitness concerns, despite reports from his club suggesting he might be fit to feature in domestic competition later this week.

"Better than me, only the doctor can say; I am not part of the medical department," Jesus explained when asked about the discrepancy in injury reports. He revealed that Silva and Fabio Silva had requested specific training drills with his assistant, Pedro, before the midfielder reported a physical issue to the clinical staff. The manager acknowledged that elite players like Silva are never pleased when they are unable to participate for their country, but he maintained that the decision was based entirely on the diagnosis provided to him.