WATCH: Arsenal loanee Balogun stuns PSG with superb 96th minute equaliser for Reims

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun managed to grab a point for Reims against ten-man Paris Saint-Germain with a last-gasp equaliser in Ligue 1.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old, who is spending the season on loan at Reims from Arsenal, came up against the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on Sunday, with the Brazilian opening the scoring in Paris. However, Marco Verratti picked up a red card in the 59th minute before Balogun then silenced the home PSG crowd as he ran through on goal in the 96th minute and cooly skipped past Gianluigi Donnarumma before slotting into an empty net to secure a 1-1 draw for Reims.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG still have a three-point lead on Lens at the top of the table but this draw moves Reims up to 11th in Ligue 1. Balogun's latest strike marks his 11th league goal for his loan side – taking him to 12 in 20 across competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? Back at Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have both impressed at different points this season, but Balogun could force his way into Mikel Arteta's plans next season if he can keep up his form in Ligue 1.