Apologies not enough! Real Madrid matches remain off Chinese TV as Kylian Mbappe controversy continues

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Real Madrid's commercial standing in the Far East remains in a state of paralysis as Chinese broadcasters refuse to restore coverage of the Spanish giants. Despite high-level apologies from the club and Kylian Mbappe himself, the fallout from the Frenchman's controversial social media appearance shows no signs of abating.

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Diplomatic deadlock persists over Mbappe remarks

The broadcasting blackout affecting Real Madrid in China has entered a critical phase, with government officials confirming that apologies alone will not be sufficient to resolve the current impasse. The controversy erupted after Mbappe was seen laughing at a meme that superimposed his face onto former Chinese leader Mao Zedong during an appearance on the online show 'The Bridge'.

The fallout was instantaneous, leading to state broadcaster CCTV suspending La Liga coverage and digital platforms like Migu scrubbing the Frenchman's goals from their archives. China’s ambassador to Spain, Yao Jing, has now clarified the situation, explaining that while communication channels are open between the government, La Liga, and Real Madrid, there are no formal negotiations currently taking place to resume broadcasts.

Ambassador Yao Jing highlighted the deep-seated nature of the offence, noting that the incident had significantly impacted the sentiment of the Chinese public. He stated: "This unfortunate incident has hurt the feelings of many people in China, who need time to process the current situation. The Chinese people need time. This is not an easy issue for them, especially because Real Madrid has received so much love and support in China."

These remarks underscore the reality that the prestige of the "Royal Club" in the region has been severely tested by the actions of their newest superstar. Consequently, the club's recent 1-0 victory against Racing Santander was notably absent from major streaming services in the country, leaving millions of fans unable to watch the match legally.

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Commercial fallout and terminated partnerships

The damage to Mbappe’s personal brand in Asia has been equally devastating, with the striker losing significant financial backing almost overnight. Major Chinese corporations have been quick to distance themselves from the former Paris Saint-Germain star to avoid public backlash. Specifically, brands such as Dongpeng and Mengniu have officially terminated their lucrative commercial collaborations with the France international. This rapid divestment highlights the sensitivity of the Chinese market to perceived slights against national historical figures, regardless of a player's global standing or athletic prowess. For Mbappe, who recently finished second in the Ballon d'Or rankings, this represents a significant hit to his off-pitch earnings and reputation in a key territory.

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China stands firm

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The Chinese government has taken a firm stance on the matter, supporting the public rejection of the player's actions. Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addressed the situation during a press briefing, stating that any act that hurts the feelings of the people will naturally meet with common rejection from society. This sentiment was echoed by embassy official Xie Tianyu, who reiterated that supporters need a period of reflection before the relationship can be repaired.

The situation remains a major headache for Real Madrid's marketing department, as they traditionally rely on the Chinese market for a substantial portion of their global commercial revenue. Despite the player's multi-lingual apologies, the state media institution China Media Group remains non-committal about a return date for live games, as told to Dailysports.

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Broadcast uncertainty for La Liga giants

The implications of this blackout extend beyond just Real Madrid, casting a shadow over La Liga’s broader commercial strategy in Asia. The league currently holds broadcasting agreements with CCTV and Migu that run until the 2029/30 season, reportedly worth approximately €10m annually. While other matches have sporadically returned to some platforms, the specific exclusion of Real Madrid fixtures has been systematic. Analysis of the Racing Santander and Real Madrid match shows it was the only fixture removed from Migu's weekend schedule, indicating a targeted approach against the club. This surgical removal of content suggests that the authorities are intent on maintaining pressure until they are satisfied that the "feelings of the people" have been adequately addressed.