FA Cup
2 - 5
FT
G. Hamer
44'
W. Osula
45' + 8'
F. Buonanotte
14'
J. Pedro
29' (pen)
,
52' (pen)
,
67'
D. Welbeck
90' + 7'
(HT 2-2) (FT 2-5)
Sheffield United vs Brighton
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments