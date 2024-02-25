1. Lig
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
Adrien Regattin 28'Ilter Taskin 71'Ahmed Kutucu 80'
Hasan Kilic 56'Caglayan Menderes 90' + 5'
(HT 1-0) (FT 3-2)

Eyupspor vs SakaryasporResults & stats,