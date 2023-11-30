LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
MORE
Ligue 1
Table
Fixtures & results
News
PSG
Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappe
Bundesliga
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
Conference League
5 - 2
FT
Amahl Pellegrino
40'
,
78'
Sondre Brunstad Fet
52'
Patrick Berg
65'
Oscar Forsmo Kapskarmo
88'
Zan Celar
69'
Boris Babic
86'
(HT 1-0) (FT 5-2)
Bodoe/Glimt vs FC Lugano
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments