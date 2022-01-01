The 2016 Caf African Coach of the Year found a way to mastermind a win over the Mexican giants despite the absence of most his key players

Pitso Mosimane led Al Ahly to an impressive 1-0 win over Monterrey in the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup second-round clash at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday evening.



Mohamed Hany scored the only goal of the match after the restart and the victory earned the African champions a spot in the semi-finals where they will take on Brazilian side Palmeiras on Tuesday.



Mosimane was under a bit of pressure as the Red Eagles were winless in their last six matches including an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Smouha in the Egyptian League Cup game on January 27.



The South African tactician was looking to mastermind a victory over North American champions without most of his key players including his compatriot Percy Tau, who is nursing an injury.



Egypt internationals Mohamed Sherif, Hamdy Fathy, Amr El Solia, Ayman Ashraf and Mohamed El Shenawy were all on national duty at the ongoing 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon.



While Akram Tawfik had to return to Egypt from the continental tournament early due to an injury and his void in the Red Eagles' starting line-up was filled by Hany, who proved to be Al Ahly's hero on the night.



Monterrey saw most of the ball in the first half, but they failed to turn possession into goals. The White and Blues couldn't keep their shots on target with Rogelio Funes Mori and Maximiliano Meza being the main culprits.



However, the Red Eagles finished the first half the stronger of the two teams. Mohamed Taher's volleyed effort was superbly saved by goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, before Hussein El Shahat's attempt was cleared off the goal-line and the score was 0-0 at half-time. Al Ahly players came back pumped up following their half-time team talk with Mosimane. Ali Maaloul was unsettling the Monterrey defence as the Tunisia international was making his usual powerful overlapping runs in the left flank.



The experienced left-back delivered a curling cross which was pushed onto Hany's path by Andrada and the 26-year-old right-back made no mistake as he fired home to hand Al Ahly a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the second-half.



The White and Blues tried to respond with a goal but keeper Ali Lotfy made a fantastic save to deny Meza from close range. Mosimane's counterpart, Javier Aguirre then introduced Vincent Janssen and Jesus Gallardo.





However, Al Ahly stood firm at the back with Lotfy well-protected by his defence as he was not seriously tested in the closing stages and ultimately, the match ended in a 1-0 victory for the North African giants.