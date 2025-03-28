Zlatan Ibrahimovic facing uncertain future at AC Milan as struggling Serie A side prepare to appoint new sporting director - after Arsenal were urged to poach 'God' to replace Edu
AC Milan's search for a new sporting director has cast doubt over Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future at the club, potentially putting Arsenal on high alert.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ibrahimovic facing uncertain future at Milan
- Rossoneri actively looking for new sporting director
- Swede serving as an advisor to club's ownership