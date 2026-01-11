Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s son Maximilian in talks to leave AC Milan for ANOTHER of his father's old clubs after making transfer preference clear

Dutch publication De Telegraaf have reported that four-time Champions League winners Ajax have opened discussions with Milan over the possibility of signing Maximilian Ibrahimovic on loan with an option to buy.

The report claims Maximilian, who currently plays for Milan's U23s, has held talks with a number of Eredivisie teams but his preference would be to pull on the famous white and red jersey of Ajax.

De Telegraaf’s story concludes by saying Ajax are planning to field Maximilian, who plays as a left winger, in their youth academy matches, while also allowing him to train alongside Fred Grim’s first-team squad.

Maximilian, who is currently contracted to Milan until 2027, received his first call-up to Massimiliano Allegri’s senior setup in December’s Italian Super Cup semi-final loss to Napoli, where he was an unused substitute.