(C)Getty Images
Juventus push for Zion Suzuki loan after PSG complete €35m transfer
Juventus accelerate their goalkeeper search
Juventus have launched a final push to resolve their starting goalkeeper situation ahead of the new campaign. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are insisting on a loan deal for Suzuki.
PSG have reportedly reached an agreement to sign the goalkeeper from Parma for a transfer fee of €35 million, with an official announcement expected soon. However, Juventus are keen to capitalize on this unique market opportunity. The Old Lady want to bring the Japan international back to Italy immediately, proposing a temporary deal that would keep him in Turin until June.
- (C)Getty Images
Suzuki open to immediate Turin switch
Securing the 2002-born goalkeeper appears highly feasible on the player's end, as Suzuki has already offered his full availability for the proposed move. He reportedly has no reservations about transferring to Juventus for the remainder of the season.
The goalkeeper is heavily attracted by the prospect of wearing a top-level European shirt while continuing to play with regular continuity in Serie A. The final decision now rests entirely with manager Luis Enrique and the PSG hierarchy. They must determine the player's short-term future before any detailed negotiations regarding salary structures and additional conditions can commence.
Crucial hours await for the transfer
The coming hours are expected to be incredibly intense and ultimately decisive for the conclusion of this complex transfer operation. Juventus are working tirelessly behind the scenes to convince their French counterparts to sanction the loan. Should PSG grant the green light, the two clubs will quickly need to agree on the specific financial details, including how the player's wages will be divided.
- Getty Images
Spalletti wants his new number one
Juventus have outlined a very clear objective for the coming days. The club hierarchy want to deliver the new first-choice goalkeeper to head coach Luciano Spalletti before the weekend arrives. Completing the deal quickly would allow Suzuki vital time to integrate into the squad's tactical mechanisms at the training ground. Spalletti's side will travel to face Frosinone in their opening fixture, and the club desperately want their new starting goalkeeper ready for action.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting