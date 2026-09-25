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'His greatest quality' - Raphael Varane reveals exactly what to expect from Zinedine Zidane's new-look France
A new era begins for Les Bleus
Zidane will officially begin his reign as the new manager of the France national team this Friday. The legendary midfielder takes charge of Les Bleus for the very first time in a clash against Turkey.
Ahead of the match, former Madrid star Varane spoke to French publication L'Equipe. Having played extensively under Zidane in the Spanish capital, the 2018 World Cup winner analyses the new coach's methods.
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The power of natural instinct
Varane did not hesitate when asked to identify the defining characteristic of his former boss. The former central defender pinpointed natural intuition as the core foundation of Zidane's entire managerial philosophy.
"His greatest quality? I would say instinct," Varane explained. "It is something he has in him, but it is also something he manages to detect in players so that they are liberated on the pitch and use their creativity."
Finding the perfect tactical balance
While Zidane encourages creative freedom, he is far from tactically naive. Varane emphasised that the French coach demands a strict defensive work rate to maintain a structured team shape.
"He ensures they feel comfortable," he addded. "That is his major strength, yes. His approach is primarily about finding a balance. He wants attacking players to contribute defensively, but without compromising their comfort when attacking. Once they have possession, he gives them freedom, relying on that sense of instinct, I must stress, that element of unpredictability."
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Turkey test awaits new-look France
All eyes will be fixed on the touchline this Friday as Zidane looks to instil this winning mentality into his new squad. The clash against Turkey will provide the first real glimpse of his tactical vision for the national team. A strong performance against Turkey would set the perfect tone for the challenges that lie ahead.
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