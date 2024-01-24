Zambia vs Morocco Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Zambia's match against Africa's top ranked team Morocco on Wednesday.

Group F is yet to be settled with all the four teams' fate to be sealed ahead in the final games of this pool.

Morocco lead the standings while Zambia are third and both sides still have a chance to advance to the next round.

The two sides clash at Stade Laurent Pokou with Zambia the more desperate side and that makes the odds for this match tricky.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Zambia and Morocco, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.