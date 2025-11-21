Getty Images
'You just have to love Luka Modric' - AC Milan don't know how lucky they are to have 'admirable' Real Madrid legend in their ranks, says ex-Barcelona star
Modric's enduring impact at 40
Despite his advancing years, Modric has had a massive impact at San Siro since joining in a free transfer in the summer following his Real Madrid departure. He has started all 11 possible matches in Serie A so far this season, clocking up 965 minutes out of a possible 990 and contributing one goal and two assists from his central midfield position.
Modric, 40, remains the captain of the Croatian national team and recently received a standing ovation from opposition fans during a World Cup qualifier against Montenegro. Coming off the bench in the 78th minute with Croatia trailing 2-0, Modric helped inspire a dramatic turnaround as his side secured a 3-2 victory.
Reflecting on the applause, Modric said: "At first, I didn’t understand that the applause was for me. Perhaps it took me a while to realise it. I am sincerely grateful. My love for football helps me continue to push forward."
Rakitic heaps praise on "unique" Modric
Ex-Croatia star Rakitic is nor surprised by his compatriot's impressive start to life in Italy, telling Flashscore: "I have a special relationship with Luka. We both started in the national team when we were young, and he's still there. I think it doesn't matter if you're a fan of Real Madrid, Milan, Croatia or anyone else; you just have to love Luka because the way he approaches football and how he does it is admirable.
"I think that in Milan they're not yet aware of how lucky they should be to have brought Luka into their club, because it's unique, special, to have such a player in the dressing room and on the pitch. It's incredible how he plays at his age. And personally, I think Luka can play for another few years."
Milan gunning for Serie A title
Milan are aiming to win the Serie A title under Massimiliano Allegri and Modric will be crucial to their Scudetto hopes. Due to their absence from European football, they have a more manageable calendar than rivals Napoli and Inter and are off to a strong start. They sit two points behind Inter and Roma after 11 games and could find themselves top of the table if they beat their city rivals this weekend and Roma's result against Cremonese goes their way.
What next for Modric and AC Milan?
Modric will look to continue his influential role in the AC Milan midfield as the Serie A season progresses. His experience and quality will be vital for the Rossoneri as they aim for domestic and European success. The Rossoneri are billed as the visitors for their derby match against Inter this weekend and will hope their Croatian maestro will play a key role.
However, it is team-mate Adrien Rabiot who hopes to upset their rivals upon his return from injury after around a month on the sidelines. The Frenchmain said this week: "It would be great to win in the last minute with a goal from you! It'll be tough; we're both strong teams. The details will be decided."
