'You have to applaud Kylian Mbappe's decision' - Guti backs Real Madrid star after latest costly mistake

GettyParshva Shah'You have to applaud Kylian Mbappe's decision' - Guti backs Real Madrid star after latest costly mistakeLaLigaK. MbappeReal MadridAthletic ClubFormer Real Madrid midfielder Guti has explained why Kylian Mbappe failed to convert from the spot against Bilbao, but also lauded him.Mbappe's penalty saved in 2-1 loss against BilbaoHad a chance to equalise from the spotGuti admires Frenchman's bravery after Liverpool miss