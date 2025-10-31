Getty Images
Yoane Wissa suffers ANOTHER injury setback! Newcastle's £55m striker set to miss proposed return date as long wait for debut continues
Wissa's wait for Newcastle debut goes on
Wissa’s highly anticipated debut for Newcastle United has been pushed back yet again as Howe revealed that the striker is still far from returning to full training. The 29-year-old sustained a PCL injury just a week after completing his £55 million transfer from Brentford on September 1, having picked up a knock while representing DR Congo. Despite earlier optimism that he could return before the next international break, Howe has confirmed that Wissa’s fitness is not yet at the required level for him to rejoin the first-team setup.
Newcastle had initially hoped the DR Congo international might be available for selection ahead of their Premier League clash against West Ham this weekend. However, those plans have been scrapped after the medical team advised caution, prioritising Wissa’s long-term fitness.
The injury setback is a frustrating twist for both player and manager, given how central Wissa was to Howe’s summer plans. Newcastle identified him as the ideal successor to Alexander Isak, who joined Liverpool for £130 million, but the club’s new marquee forward has yet to even train with his teammates since signing.
- AFP
Howe admits Wissa still not ready for action
Howe admitted his frustration at Wissa’s slow progress but stressed the importance of allowing the striker the time to recover fully. “It (his comeback) is definitely not West Ham (on Sunday),” the Newcastle boss confirmed. “He’s working very hard. He’s on the grass. He’s getting the fitness work in that he needs.”
The manager added that while Wissa is over the worst of his injury, he is still short of the physical sharpness needed to train with the squad. “I’d say he’s not close to training with the group at the moment, not through injury but through fitness, and making sure we build his robustness. I’m not trying to be evasive. I don’t know when the moment will be when he’s back with the squad.”
Howe also praised the DR Congo forward for his attitude during what has been a mentally testing period since his arrival on Tyneside. “He has a very strong character and that comes across,” Howe continued. “He’s good with the players, he’s very positive. He’s a leader. You can see that already.”
Wissa's spectacular move to Newcastle this summer
Wissa’s arrival on deadline day was seen as a major coup for Newcastle, following months of pursuit by the club’s recruitment team. The DR Congo star had been a standout performer for Brentford, scoring 19 Premier League goals in the 2024/25 season and earning widespread praise for his relentless pressing and clinical finishing. His £55 million transfer was part of Newcastle’s broader rebuild after Isak’s high-profile sale to Liverpool, with Wissa viewed as the perfect stylistic fit for Howe’s high-energy system.
However, the timing of his injury, sustained during international duty just days after signing, has been an immense blow. The 29-year-old forward has yet to train with his new teammates and has spent the past several weeks in an intensive individual recovery programme. Newcastle’s medical staff have been careful not to rush him, given the nature of the ligament injury and the risk of recurrence if he returns too early.
Off the pitch, Wissa has already made a strong impression in the dressing room. “He’s trying to inspire and help the players, which is sometimes very difficult when you come to a new club and you’re injured straight away,” Howe said. “That’s a real tough mental challenge for him to take on, especially with his transfer fee. There’ll be a lot of emotions going through him, but all he can focus on is trying to get fit and trying to make a difference on the pitch.”
- Getty Images
Wissa won't return before the November international break
Newcastle are mindful of easing Wissa into a squad that has struggled with injuries last season. Several key players, including Harvey Barnes, spent extended spells on the sidelines, making depth in attack a persistent issue.
Newcastle’s upcoming schedule means Wissa will likely be absent for their next two fixtures — the Champions League home clash with Athletic Bilbao and the Premier League trip to Brentford, ironically against his former club. Should his recovery continue smoothly, his debut may finally arrive after the November international break, potentially giving him the chance to feature in a string of key matches leading into the festive period.
Advertisement