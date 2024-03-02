Alisha Lehmann Douglas Luiz split Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Yes!' - Alisha Lehmann celebrates boyfriend and fellow Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz's Brazil call-up

Alisha LehmannDouglas LuizAston Villa WomenAston VillaBrazil

Alisha Lehmann was over the moon as her boyfriend Douglas Luiz earned Brazil national team call-up.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lehmann celebrated Luiz's national team call-up
  • Brazil to face England and Spain in friendlies
  • Luiz last played for Brazil in November

Editors' Picks