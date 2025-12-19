Yan Diomande: Red Bull's best prospect since Erling Haaland being developed by Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool & Man City transfer battle

Naturally, Diomande's standing as a winger ought to make him a fine dribbler, but he is already a standout in that regard. He leads the Bundesliga with 42 dribbles completed this season, while only Lamine Yamal (66), Mohammed Kudus (47) and Kylian Mbappe (45) are ahead of him across Europe's top five leagues.
"I played in the streets. I still play when I go home - sometimes with friends. I like to say: I left the streets, but the streets did not leave me. It is still part of me," Diomande has said of his own style.
Such is Diomande's blend of eras, combining an old-school desire to go outside his man and get chalk on his boots with the modern obsession of cutting inside to score goals, he is incredibly adept at playing on either flank, more often than not starting on his natural right side.
Through 16 games for Leipzig, Diomande has chipped in with seven goals and four assists. It's already conceivable that he could complete his first season as a professional footballer with double figures for both. He's not only easy on the eye, but remarkably effective and efficient.
Leipzig head coach Ole Werner has been hugely impressed with his new signing this season, saying of Diomande: "He often gets past his opponents without any tricks, simply because he's so dynamic. But what's even more important to me is that he works for the team and is very good at counter-pressing. It's a matter of attitude, and he demonstrates that."
The small sample size of his 2025 has made Diomande a darling of the stats community, too. Per FBRef, he already ranks in the top 98th percentile among wingers for non-penalty goals (0.5 per 90 minutes played), top 92nd percentile for shot-creating actions (5.21 per 90), top 97th percentile for progressive carries (6.22 per 90), top 99th percentile for successful take-ons (4.08 per 90) and top 94th percentile for touches taken in the opposing penalty area (6.91 per 90).
On top of that, he also ranks in the top 88th percentiles for tackles (1.7 per 90) and blocks (1.26 per 90), as well as top 97th percentile for interceptions (0.94 per 90). In layman's terms, Diomande is statistically exceptional at both ends of the pitch. There are plenty of reasons as to why he's been touted as the best product of the Red Bull system since a certain Erling Haaland.