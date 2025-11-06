'Not everything goes how you want' - Xavi Simons vows to keep 'working' as Spurs star aims to build on fine showing in Copenhagen thumping

The creative midfielder's performances have shown flashes of his playmaking ability, though he is still adjusting to the pace and physicality of the Premier League. Since he joined Simons has made seven appearances for Spurs, recording a solitary assist. His versatility has been useful, with boss Thomas Frank utilising him in various attacking roles, quite often high on the left. However, the 22-year-old is facing significant pressure and has yet to consistently hit his top form. He has showcased promising moments in the Champions League as well, contributing an assist in four appearances. Overall, his tenure remains a work in progress.

Frank was then asked if Simons' inability to create chances against Chelsea frustrated him, to which the Dane said: "I think when players make mistakes on the pitch, if they lose a ball or miss a pass, of course I can get irritated in general in a specific situation. But that's part of football. How many times have you seen a player miss a pass or do something that happens, that can be flow or confidence or everything. Whatever it is, mistakes are part of football."