Xavi to be sacked by Barcelona?! Why president Joan Laporta will replace Blaugrana boss despite recent contract U-turn

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeXavi to be sacked by Barcelona?! Why president Joan Laporta will replace Blaugrana boss despite recent contract U-turnXavi HernandezBarcelonaTransfersLaLigaXavi could be sacked by Barcelona as president Joan Laporta is miffed with some of his recent statements made to the media.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowXavi was set to continue as Barca coachThe manager allegedly talked himself into the messCould be asked to leave at the end of the seasonArticle continues below