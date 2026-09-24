AFP
Xavi on Lamine Yamal Ballon d'Or, Hansi Flick, and Netherlands debut
Xavi backs Lamine Yamal to claim Ballon d'Or glory
According to SPORT, Netherlands manager Xavi Hernandez endorsed Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award this year. Speaking to SPORT at the KNVB headquarters in Zeist ahead of his managerial debut against Germany, Xavi praised the 19-year-old forward as a generational talent.
While acknowledging Lionel Messi's strong World Cup campaign, Xavi insisted that Spain's World Cup winners deserve primary recognition.
The former Barcelona midfielder expressed total conviction that the teenager will dominate world football.
- Getty Images Sport
Former coach takes pride in developing Barcelona's core
Xavi addressed his legacy at Camp Nou, emphasizing his pride in promoting academy products like Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, and Pau Cubarsi into world champions. He reflected on stabilizing the Catalan club during one of its most challenging financial eras over the last 25 years.
The 46-year-old manager praised current coach Hansi Flick for continuing Barcelona's strong momentum.
"We did our bit to help this generation achieve things," Xavi stated. "If we were able to contribute in some way to the club's recovery during what was practically the worst period in its history, we are already happy. Lamine is special, he's different, he's 19 and he'll undoubtedly win it, but this would be a good year for him to win it now."
Shared Dutch philosophy fuels Netherlands project
Turning his attention to his new international challenge, Xavi highlighted the deep tactical connection between Dutch football and Barcelona's traditional positional play. Settlement into the KNVB complex in Zeist has been smooth, with players and staff cycling to daily sessions.
Xavi noted that shared attacking principles made accepting the four-year Dutch federation contract an easy decision.
"We have many connections with this country at a footballing level," Xavi explained. "People want to see attacking, they want to see positional play, the same philosophy we have in Barcelona. I feel this connection."
- AFP
Oranje launch new era against Klopp's Germany in Amsterdam
Xavi's tenure begins with a high-profile UEFA Nations League showdown against Jurgen Klopp's Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Despite missing injured playmakers Frenkie de Jong and Xavi Simons, the manager remains confident in his squad's competitive edge.
The Netherlands prepare for an intensive group schedule that includes upcoming fixtures against Serbia and Greece.
Xavi aims to impose his tactical identity immediately on home soil.
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