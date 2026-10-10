'Henderson has been practicing free-kicks!' - Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso hails 'good performance' and praises new-look midfield after Bournemouth win

Alonso witnessed a vintage display from his latest recruit as Chelsea dismantled Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, with Henderson stealing the headlines on his home debut. Having joined Chelsea this summer on a free transfer after departing Brentford following the mutual termination of his contract, the 36-year-old midfielder signed a two-year deal with the Blues and needed less than two minutes to make his mark, finishing off the post after a slick exchange with Cole Palmer. Later in the match, Henderson capped off his stellar performance by scoring the fifth goal from a brilliant free-kick.

Speaking to BBC MOTD after the final whistle, Alonso was quick to credit the Englishman's work ethic and the variety he brings to the Blues' attacking arsenal. 'He has been using the international break to practice his free-kicks,' the Spaniard explained when asked about the midfielder's scoring touch.

According to Opta, at 36 years and 115 days old, Henderson became the oldest Chelsea player to be directly involved in three or more goals in a Premier League match - registering two goals and one assist - as well as the oldest player for any side to achieve the feat since Cristiano Ronaldo against Norwich in April 2022 at the age of 37.