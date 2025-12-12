Getty/GOAL
'Real Madrid are unmanageable!' - Didi Hamann blames Xabi Alonso's handling of Vinicius Jr for struggles as Oliver Kahn says ex-Liverpool star 'doesn't suit' the Spanish giants
'Alonso's ideas do not fit Real Madrid'
The pressure is mounting on Alonso at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid struggling to replicate the dominance of previous seasons. The Spanish champions have endured a nightmare December, suffering a shock home defeat to Celta Vigo before falling to Manchester City in the Champions League midweek.
Reports from the Spanish capital suggest the dressing room has grown weary of Alonso’s methods, with complaints emerging about "excessive" video analysis sessions and a perceived lack of creative freedom. Speaking on Sky Sport Germany, former Bayern CEO Kahn suggested that these struggles were inevitable because Alonso's philosophy is fundamentally incompatible with the 'Galactico' culture.
"It is no surprise because his idea does not fit Real Madrid," Kahn explained. "The approach Xabi pursues with this system football and positional play requires very specific players. At Real Madrid, however, completely different football is played.
"It is about freedom and individuality; players do not want to be pressed into systems there, and that is the great misunderstanding. You need a coach who finds the best way to bring superstars together, but not one who starts explaining to them that they must play a very specific system."
- Getty Images Sport
'Vinicius feels he is bigger than the club'
While Kahn focused on tactics, fellow pundit Hamann pinpointed a breakdown in discipline as the root cause of the crisis. Hamann believes the club's decision to boycott the Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2024 due to Vinicius Jr not winning it created a dangerous precedent, shifting the power dynamic fatally towards the players. The Brazilian escaping any serious punishment for his reaction to being substituted against Barcelona is proof, he says, that Madrid are now "unmanageable".
"The decline began with the FIFA Ballon d'Or, when Vini Jr. and the whole club boycotted the event," Hamann stated. "That gave Vini the feeling he is bigger than the club. Then came Barcelona, when he was substituted after 70 minutes, made a huge fuss, and received no punishment.
"The coach was finished after that, and now this is just a consequence of what has happened in the last few months. At the moment, they are unmanageable. It took five or six months to burn the hottest stock on the coaching market, and if an Alonso can't manage it, then God have mercy on whoever follows him."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Madrid struggling after strong start
The comments from the two German legends highlight the unique difficulties of the Real Madrid job. Unlike other elite European clubs where the manager is the primary architect of the team's identity, recent success at the Bernabeu has historically come under managers like Carlo Ancelotti or Zinedine Zidane - figures who facilitated the talents of their stars rather than imposing complex tactical grids. Alonso arrived as the most coveted young coach in Europe, but his attempt to implement the structured 'positional play' that won him the Bundesliga appears to have alienated a dressing room accustomed to on-pitch freedom.
Alonso enjoyed a perfect start after joining from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer. His side won their first seven games across La Liga and the Champions League before finally going down 5-2 to Atletico Madrid. Another six straight wins followed - including a 2-1 Clasico victory - but a European loss to Liverpool kicked off their current woeful run, which has seen them win just two of their last eight. They now sit four points behind Barcelona in La Liga and are seventh in the Champions League table.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Alonso now faces a critical period leading up to the winter break to save his job. He must find a way to balance his tactical principles with the individual freedom his stars clearly demand. They return to domestic action with a game against Alaves on Sunday followed by a Copa del Rey clash in midweek.
Advertisement