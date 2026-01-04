'He'll be fundamental for us' - Xabi Alonso defends 'very dangerous' Vinicius Junior after Real Madrid winger whistled by fans in win over Real Betis

Madrid, who were without the injured Kylian Mbappe, made a statement of intent with their thumping La Liga win over Betis on Sunday. A hat-trick from 21-year-old Gonzalo Garcia, along with goals from Raul Asencio and Fran Garcia, kept Los Blancos within four points of rivals Barcelona. And Alonso was clearly delighted with his team's display.

He told reporters, "It was an important and well-deserved win to start the year at home. It's important to start like this: calmly and with good feelings heading into the Super Cup. I value the victory in terms of La Liga. Barcelona won yesterday, and we have to win a lot of games. It was the last match of the first half of the season, and we've already reached 45 points. That would put us at 90 in La Liga. The average has to be winning many games in the remaining fixtures. The pace is going to be intense for what's to come. From tomorrow onwards, we're only thinking about the Super Cup."