Xabi Alonso hails 'important day' as Clearlake Capital take full control of Chelsea following Todd Boehly departure

Chelsea have officially entered a new chapter in their modern history following the news that Clearlake Capital has assumed full control of the club. Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, who each held a 12.83% stake, have completed the sale of their shares to the private equity firm. This move consolidates power under Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, with Clearlake expanding their previous 61.5% majority into a dominant position.

Addressing the media ahead of Chelsea's upcoming fixture against Brentford on Friday, Alonso was quick to acknowledge the magnitude of the structural change. 'I think it is an important day for the club when there is an important change in the structure of the club, new ownership,' Alonso told a news conference on Thursday.