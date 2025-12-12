Getty Images Sport
Wrexham on TV! Phil Parkinson's side's clash with Nottingham Forest selected for live coverage
Wrexham-Forest FA Cup clash to be telecasted nationwide
Wrexham’s FA Cup third-round clash with Nottingham Forest has officially been selected for live coverage on TNT Sports, confirming significant national interest in the match. The tie will be staged at the SToK Cae Ras (Racecourse Ground) on Friday, January 9, with the kick-off time set for 7:30 pm GMT to accommodate the broadcast schedule. The fixture continues a historic run for the Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac-owned side, who enter the competition at this stage for the first time in 43 years.
The historical intrigue to the Wrexham-Nottingham clash
This selection places Wrexham under a national spotlight again, reflecting their remarkable transformation during the so-called Hollywood era and their climb to the Championship. The Red Dragons last faced Forest at this stage in 1982, when they were beaten 3–1, adding historical intrigue to this year’s meeting. With Wrexham currently mid-table in the second tier of English football, the Championship, the FA Cup offers both financial reward and an opportunity to showcase their progress to a broader audience.
Wrexham's symbolic FA Cup Round 3 entry
Wrexham’s automatic entry into the third round comes as a direct result of their third straight promotion, marking a symbolic return to the upper levels of the English pyramid. The draw also delivers multiple compelling narratives, including Parkinson facing Premier League opposition and Wrexham summer signing Lewis O’Brien meeting his former club. Added to that is the possibility of local interest if Forest include Wrexham-born Wales international Neco Williams in their travelling squad.
Wrexham and Nottingham Forest set to face off on January 9
Wrexham will now prepare for one of their most high-profile fixtures of the season, balancing Championship commitments while eyeing a potential cup upset against Premier League opposition. A televised win would not only carry substantial prize money but further strengthen the club’s growing global profile. As January 9 approaches, anticipation will build around whether Parkinson’s side can extend their FA Cup run beyond the fourth round for the first time under his leadership.
