Wrexham in talks over sensational move for ex-Man Utd star Christian Eriksen as agent reveals contact with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side

Wrexham have reportedly held talks over a stunning move for former Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen, with the Danish star’s agent confirming direct contact with the Red Dragons’ ambitious Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Old Trafford and has been courted by a number of clubs around the world.