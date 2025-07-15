Wrexham let down by fumbling goalkeeper Callum Burton in disappointing pre-season loss to Sydney FC as worrying Ollie Rathbone injury compounds misery for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Wrexham were beaten 2-1 by Sydney FC in their latest pre-season friendly on Tuesday as Ollie Rathbone limped off with a worrying injury.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham suffer defeat down under
- Rathbone injured in first half
- Wrexham continuing Championship preparations