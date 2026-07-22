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Wrexham set to snap up Newcastle director as bid for Premier League promotion steps up
High-profile recruitment for the Red Dragons
Wrexham are making a major statement of intent in their quest for Premier League football by targeting Newcastle United’s head of recruitment. The ambitious Welsh side, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, are expected to finalize the appointment this summer, with Nickson poised to join the club in September. This move highlights Wrexham's desire to modernize their football operations as they continue their meteoric rise through the English football pyramid.
Nickson has spent 15 years at St James' Park and has been credited with some of the most successful transfers in recent Newcastle history. Having played a key role in the record-breaking signing of Miguel Almiron in 2019, he also facilitated the £40 million arrival of Joelinton from Hoffenheim and the acquisition of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon in 2022. Wrexham believe that bringing in a figure with such high-level experience represents a genuine "next-level" appointment for a club that was playing non-league football just three years ago.
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Phil Parkinson receives expert backing
The arrival of Nickson will see him work closely with first-team manager Phil Parkinson, who has reportedly been kept fully briefed on the pursuit of the Newcastle chief. Parkinson is expected to lean heavily on Nickson's vast network and market knowledge as the club navigates the complexities of the Championship. While his exact duties are still being finalized, he is expected to oversee a combination of recruitment strategy and broader footballing operations at the Racecourse Ground.
The move also sees Wrexham beat out significant competition for his services, with recently relegated West Ham United also reportedly showing an interest in the recruitment expert. Nickson’s reputation in the industry is formidable, having previously received glowing endorsements from the Newcastle hierarchy. Former director Amanda Staveley previously said: "Fortunately, we have an amazing head of recruitment in Steve Nickson, who has been with the club for a long time and has a really deep knowledge of the player markets. So we were able to quickly put together a transfer committee."
Building on historic Championship success
Wrexham's pursuit of Nickson comes on the back of a remarkable period of success under Parkinson, who guided the club to three successive promotions between 2023 and 2025. In their first season back in the second tier since the early 1980s, the Red Dragons finished an impressive seventh in the Championship. They narrowly missed out on a play-off spot on the final day, proving that they are already capable of competing with the biggest clubs in the division while eyeing the ultimate prize of top-flight football.
Despite the positive momentum from last season, the club is yet to make its first move in the current summer transfer market. Parkinson recently took a 28-man squad to the United States for a high-profile pre-season tour, which includes fixtures against Leeds United, Liverpool, and Sunderland. The manager has been clear that the squad requires reinforcements to handle the rigours of a "relentless" league if they are to maintain their upward trajectory and finally secure that elusive spot in the Premier League.
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The relentless pursuit of the Premier League
Speaking after a recent 1-0 friendly victory over Manchester United in Helsinki, Parkinson underscored the necessity of adding quality to his ranks. The manager said: "We feel we've got areas in the squad where we're light in terms of taking on the challenge of the Championship, which is a relentless league. There's areas which we feel we need to improve. We've identified those since the start of summer and we're working towards that." With Nickson set to join, the club’s ability to land top-tier targets is expected to increase significantly.
Wrexham’s competitive schedule begins in earnest on Friday, August 7, with a Carabao Cup first-round clash against Middlesbrough. They then kick off their Championship campaign with a Welsh derby against Cardiff City on August 17.
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