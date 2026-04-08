Wrexham's Arthur Okonkwo switches international allegiance from England to Nigeria

The national hierarchy views the Arsenal academy graduate as a high-potential competitor for current first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, aiming to create a more competitive environment within the camp.

Discussing the acquisition and the long-term value of the goalkeeper's commitment, Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) director of communications Dr. Ademola Olajire told ESPN: "The NFF is always excited to have another good player committing to Nigeria and providing an option in a particular position. Arthur Okonkwo is a prospect and we believe the technical crew is delighted to have another option in the goalkeeping department."