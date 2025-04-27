'We can probably wait 'til 12.01am' - Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney set hilarious start time for Premier League promotion push preparations after Red Dragons seal Championship place
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have joked about when Wrexham will start preparing for the push to get promoted to the Premier League.
- Wrexham grab third promotion in three years
- Rob and Ryan joke about PL preparation push
- Wrexham intended to enjoy promotion first