'Killed my joke' - Max Homa blasts 'selfish' Rob McElhenney after being surprised by Wrexham owner's 'tasty' golf skills at Farmers Insurance Open
McElhenney 'killed' Homa's joke
Wrexham co-owner played at Pro-Am
Actor complemented on golf skills