Wrexham’s rivals told when ‘they should be worried’ about a record-extending fourth successive promotion as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney take aim at the Premier League Wrexham Championship

Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson opened up about the club's ambition ahead of the 2025-26 Championship season as he revealed when the club's rivals should start worrying about them. The Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned club are eyeing a fourth consecutive promotion as they aim to fulfil their dream of competing in the Premier League.