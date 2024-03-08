Wrexham rinsed for 'insert subject line' email error as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney endure technical difficulties

Getty ImagesJames HunsleyWrexham rinsed for 'insert subject line' email error as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney endure technical difficultiesWrexhamLeague TwoA Wrexham fan was left bemused after receiving a 'personalised' happy birthday email with the title "Insert subject line".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham reach out to fan on birthdayBut supporter left bemused by messageTechnical difficulties lead to "insert subject line" title