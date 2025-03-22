Wrexham AFC v Stockport County FC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Tom Ritchie

Trouble at Wrexham! Police forced to intervene as James McClean is involved in angry altercation with Stockport fan after controversial penalty decision

WrexhamJ. McCleanJ. Rodriguez

Wrexham captain James McClean was allegedly involved in an altercation with a fan after the Red Dragon's controversial 1-0 win over Stockport.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • McClean exchanged words with Stockport fan near tunnel
  • Belligerent fan removed from Racecourse Ground after throwing punch
  • Jay Rodriguez scores first goal for Wrexham
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match