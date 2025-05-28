'I don't know which way to go' - Wrexham offered hope of landing Premier League star as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side aim to strengthen squad after promotion to Championship
Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has offered an update on his future amid that he's wanted in the Championship by Fulham.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham set to bring in players this summer
- Cairney thought to be a potential target
- Fulham star offers update on situation