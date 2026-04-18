Wrexham facing 'lawful' questions over £3.8m grant from UK government

The lack of a finalised assessment at the time of the award is a primary point of contention. Alexander Rose, a partner at Ward Hadaway, noted that the council had a clear duty to carry out a principles assessment before the funds were committed to the club.

"At the time the £3.8m grant was awarded there was a duty to carry out a principles assessment," Rose said. "Evidence that this assessment wasn’t finalised when the grant was given would certainly have helped a challenger, for example a rival football club. Subsidy control rules exist to ensure there’s a level playing field in which businesses can compete. That includes in professional football. They’re also an important protection for the taxpayer, preventing wasteful and unnecessary subsidies from being awarded."

Wrexham Council leader Mark Pritchard has refuted accusations of impropriety, stating: "All due diligence and checks were in place ahead of the transfer of any funding and we refute any accusations to the contrary." However, the council admitted that only "draft assessments" existed in February 2022, with the final contract not signed until July 2023.