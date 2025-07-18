Should Wrexham gamble on 40-year-old Ashley Young? Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney get ‘really good acquisition’ transfer advice from Premier League legend & ex-England U21 boss A. Young Wrexham Transfers Championship Manchester United

Ashley Young has been tipped to be a "really good acquisition" by Stuart Pearce as the Premier League legend has hit free agency after ending his contract at Everton. The English defender finds himself on the lookout for a new club and Wrexham have been tipped as a potential destination, as he is not entertaining retirement just yet.