Wrexham free to watch in the US?! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney considering extraordinary broadcasting deal in attempt to 'create bigger fan base'Peter McVitieGetty/GOALWrexhamLeague TwoWrexham fans in the United States may soon be able to watch the Welsh team play for free if the club's owners get their way.EFL to negotiate new broadcasting dealWrexham want games to be easily accessibleOpen to offering matches for free