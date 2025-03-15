'Wishing them the best of recoveries' - Rob McElhenney issues emotional message as Wrexham confirm fan in 'stable condition' and rushed to hospital after medical emergency causes lengthy delay in win against Wycombe
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney issued a heartfelt message to the fan who was rushed to hospital during the team's slender win against Wycombe.
- Match had to be suspended due to a medical emergency
- Medics attended to the person in the stands
- Fan was sent to hospital for further aid