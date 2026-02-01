Wrexham complete first signing of winter transfer window from Championship promotion rivals

Vyner, who was left out of Bristol City's matchday squad for their 5-0 loss to Derby County at Ashton Gate on Friday night, expressed his delight after officially signing for Wrexham, telling the club's official website: "I'm over the moon. Wrexham's ambition and the project that is already well under way – the back-to-back-to-back promotions – is something you can't help but admire from afar and now I'm involved I can't wait to help out."

The 28-year-old has a one-year extension option in his contract with the Red Dragons and believes he has the experience and quality to take Phil Parkinson's side to the next level. "I know a few of the lads, I know what the squad is and how good it is, and for me now it is about showing some leadership, helping out with my attributes and what I've learned in the last ten years and helping an already good squad be better," he added.