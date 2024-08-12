'I've stopped pinching myself' - Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney living the dream as he shares snap with Ryan Reynolds and Eva Longoria
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney believes he is living the dream as he posted a photo on Instagram with Ryan Reynolds and Hollywood star Eva Longoria.
- Eva Longoria visits Wrexham's SToK Cae Ras
- McElhenney posts for photo with star and Ryan Reynolds
- Wrexham co-owner thrilled with team's success