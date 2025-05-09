Wrexham sent major 'not big hitters in the Championship' warning with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney needing to 'buy a lot of players' to reach Premier League
Wrexham have been sent a major Championship warning with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney urged to "buy a lot of players" to reach the Premier League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham set for Championship sojourn
- Welsh side warned of its difficulties
- Told that they need fresh blood in the squad