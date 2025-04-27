Stockport County FC v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
'What a bloody club' - Wrexham captain James McClean hails history-making Red Dragons after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side secure promotion to Championship

Wrexham captain James McClean has praised the history-making Red Dragons, as they clinched three-straight promotions to reach the Championship.

  • Wrexham clinch promotion to the Championship
  • Make history with third straight promotion
  • McClean opens up on the historical journey
