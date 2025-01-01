'How we haven't got something out of that game, I'll never know' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson left stunned as Red Dragons sustain bitter promotion blow in 2-1 defeat to Barnsley P. Parkinson Wrexham Barnsley vs Wrexham Barnsley League One

Phil Parkinson was stunned as Wrexham lost 2-1 to Barnsley, despite an impressive second half, in what is a bitter blow to their promotion hopes.