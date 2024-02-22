'Quite serious, unfortunately' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson confirms double injury blow for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side
Phil Parkinson has been hit with "quite serious" injuries as Wrexham duo George Evans and James Jones are set for prolonged spells on the sidelines.
- Parkinson sweating over injuries to midfield duo
- Lack of squad depth in midfield concerns Red Dragons boss
- Elliot Lee may start against Gillingham