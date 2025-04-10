‘Wrexham badges on Marvel superheroes’ - Premier League promotion prediction made as ‘Ryan Reynolds and the other fella’ continue to write Hollywood script
One of Wrexham and Birmingham, with A-list investors on board, are being backed to reach the Premier League in the “next two or three years”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Birmingham assured of Championship spot
- Red Dragons pursuing third successive promotion
- Ultimate goal is to reach the top-flight