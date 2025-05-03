'Why shouldn't they be real strong candidates?' - Wrexham backed to complete FOURTH successive promotion and reach the Premier League with Tom Brady's Birmingham tipped to mount serious Championship challenge alongside them
Wrexham and Birmingham City have been told they should be "strong candidates" to secure another promotion and reach the Premier League next year.
- Wrexham & Birmingham promoted
- Backed to challenge in Championship
- Both sides eye Premier League dream